1 minute read
No military element to Solomon Islands cooperation, Chinese ministry says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - There is "no military element" in the security cooperation between China and Soloman Islands, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.
After a regional backlash, the Solomon Islands on Friday said it would not allow a Chinese military base in the Pacific islands nation despite its plans to sign a security pact with Beijing.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard Writing by Yew Lun Tian Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.