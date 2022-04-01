No military element to Solomon Islands cooperation, Chinese ministry says

(L-R) Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - There is "no military element" in the security cooperation between China and Soloman Islands, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

After a regional backlash, the Solomon Islands on Friday said it would not allow a Chinese military base in the Pacific islands nation despite its plans to sign a security pact with Beijing.

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard Writing by Yew Lun Tian Editing by David Goodman

