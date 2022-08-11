'No more than 10' Chinese and Taiwan navy ships stay close to Strait median line - source

A helicopter and boat under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in a maritime rescue drill, as part of military exercises in the waters around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location August 9, 2022 in this handout image released on August 10, 2022. Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via REUTERS

TAIPEI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - No more than 10 Chinese and Taiwan navy ships continued to stay close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait as of Thursday afternoon, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, adding the number from has "greatly reduced" compared to previous days.

Several Chinese navy ships continued to conduct missions off Taiwan's eastern coast and near Japan's Yonaguni island, the source familiar with the security planning in the areas near Taiwan said.

Several Chinese fighter jets briefly crossed the unofficial buffer separating China and Taiwan in the strait earlier on Thursday, the person added.

Reporting By Yimou Lee Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

