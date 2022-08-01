No Myanmar representation at ASEAN-led meeting, chair says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Myanmar will not be represented at an international gathering of foreign ministers in Cambodia this week, a spokesperson for the ASEAN chair said on Monday, after its military rulers declined a proposal to send a non-junta representative instead.
The Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN has since late last year barred the Myanmar junta from joining its meetings due to its lack of progress in implementing an ASEAN peace plan its generals agreed to after a coup in February 2021.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.