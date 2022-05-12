No plans now to share COVID vaccines with North Korea, White House says

Quarantine workers in protective gear spray disinfectants at a screening facility for checking coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cheongdo county, which has been designated as a 'special care zone' since the coronavirus outbreak, near Daegu in North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has no plans now to share COVID-19 vaccines with North Korea, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

North Korea reported its first COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday, calling it the "gravest national emergency" and ordering a national lockdown, with state media saying an Omicron variant had been detected in the capital, Pyongyang.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Writing by Alexandra Alper, Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.