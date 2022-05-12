1 minute read
No plans now to share COVID vaccines with North Korea, White House says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has no plans now to share COVID-19 vaccines with North Korea, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
North Korea reported its first COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday, calling it the "gravest national emergency" and ordering a national lockdown, with state media saying an Omicron variant had been detected in the capital, Pyongyang.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Writing by Alexandra Alper, Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.