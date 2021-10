Maria Ressa takes part in the Women In The World Summit in New York City, U.S., April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Philippines journalist Maria Ressa, who won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, said she was stunned by the news.

"I am in shock," Ressa told a live broadcast by Rappler, the online news website she co-founded.

