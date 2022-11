SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Thursday, including a long-range missile from the capital Pyongyang, and two short-range missiles from Kaechon, north of Pyongyang, South Korea's military said.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Tom Hogue











