TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, Japan's coast guard said on Monday, but no further information was immediately available.

North Korea has conducted a series of missile launches since the start of the year, drawing criticism from international society.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.