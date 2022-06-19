North Korea reports 18,820 more fever cases amid covid-19 outbreak - KCNA

People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in North Korea, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - North Korea has recorded another 18,820 new fever cases amid its first official COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA said on Monday, as daily reported infections continued to drop and no new deaths were reported.

Overall more than 4.6 million have shown fever symptoms since an outbreak was first acknowledged in mid-May, but the country has not revealed how many of those patients had actually tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

