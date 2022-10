SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Friday it took "strong military countermeasures" after South Korea staged artillery fire, state news agency KCNA said, citing an army spokesperson.

The statement came minutes after the South Korean military reported that the North had fired a ballistic missile into the sea.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Josh Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.