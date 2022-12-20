North Korea slams Japan's new security strategy, warns of military measures -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a visit to the Central Officers School of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 18, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - North Korea on Tuesday denounced Japan's new security strategy for fundamentally changing the security environment in the region, and warned it will show with action how "wrong" and "dangerous" Japan's choice was, its official KCNA reported.

A North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement carried by KCNA, days after Japan unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two as regional tension and Russia's Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Tom Hogue

