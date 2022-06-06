North Korean building work advancing at nuclear site, IAEA says

A satellite image shows a closer overview of a new excavation activity at the Yongbon nuclear complex in Yongbyon, North Korea, May 7, 2022. Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

VIENNA, June 6 (Reuters) - North Korean building work expanding key facilities at its main nuclear site at Yongbyon is advancing, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told a quarterly meeting of his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors on Monday.

"A roof has been installed on the annex to the reported Centrifuge Enrichment Facility, so the annex is now externally complete. Near the light water reactor (LWR), we have observed that the new building that had been under construction since April 2021 has been completed, and construction has started on two adjacent buildings," he said in a statement to the Board.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.