Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

North Korean missile expected to land within Japan's EEZ - Coast Guard

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - A North Korean missile launched earlier on Thursday looks as if it may land within Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the Japanese Coast Guard said.

The coast guard had earlier reported the launch of what could be a ballistic missile.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters