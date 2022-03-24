North Korean missile expected to land within Japan's EEZ - Coast Guard

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - A North Korean missile launched earlier on Thursday looks as if it may land within Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the Japanese Coast Guard said.

The coast guard had earlier reported the launch of what could be a ballistic missile.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

