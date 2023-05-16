North Korea’s Kim Jong Un inspects military satellite facility -KCNA















SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - North Korea’s Kim Jong Un inspected a military satellite facility on Tuesday, state media KCNA reported.

The report also said Kim has approved the next steps of the action plan by the non-permanent satellite-launching preparatory committee.

Earlier this year, KCNA reported Pyongyang has completed building its first military spy satellite and final preparations to launch the satellite were underway.

Reporting by Hyunsu Yim Editing by Chris Reese











