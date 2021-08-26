Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Norway halts Kabul evacuation, says foreign minister

Norway's Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide attends a news conference following talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Kirkenes, northern Norway, October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

OSLO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Norway can no longer assist in evacuating remaining citizens from Afghanistan's capital, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said on Thursday.

"The doors at the airport are now closed and it is no longer possible to get people in," Soereide told broadcaster TV2.

Suspected suicide bombers struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport with at least two explosions on Thursday, killing dozens of people and injuring scores more. read more

A U.S. State Department report on the Afghan crisis said Norway had agreed to provide airlift support for Afghan evacuees from the Gulf region to follow-on points in Europe. The report, reviewed by Reuters, gave no details.

