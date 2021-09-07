Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
NZ cenbank Deputy Governor Bascand to leave bank in January

1 minute read

Two people walk towards the entrance of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in the New Zealand capital city of Wellington, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Howard/File Photo/File Photo

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand will leave the bank in January next year, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bascand has been deputy governor since May 2013 and is also a member of the monetary policy committee. The RBNZ governor, board and finance minister will decide in due course on the preferred option for his replacement, it said.

