NZ cenbank Deputy Governor Bascand to leave bank in January

Two people walk towards the entrance of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in the New Zealand capital city of Wellington, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Howard/File Photo/File Photo

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand will leave the bank in January next year, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bascand has been deputy governor since May 2013 and is also a member of the monetary policy committee. The RBNZ governor, board and finance minister will decide in due course on the preferred option for his replacement, it said.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.