Macro Matters
NZ cenbank Deputy Governor Bascand to leave bank in January
SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand will leave the bank in January next year, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Bascand has been deputy governor since May 2013 and is also a member of the monetary policy committee. The RBNZ governor, board and finance minister will decide in due course on the preferred option for his replacement, it said.
