Asia Pacific
NZ PM Ardern says APEC taking steps to wane industry off fossil fuel subsidies
1 minute read
WELLINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The regional trade grouping APEC has taken steps to wane the region's industries off fossil fuel subsidies, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in an opening address at the APEC CEO Summit on Thursday.
Ardern also said APEC leaders have rejected protectionism amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Reporting by Praveen Menon and Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.