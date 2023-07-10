NZ says it is confident about IAEA advice on Fukushima water release plan

WELLINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta told the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Monday that her government has full confidence in the IAEA’s advice on the proposed Fukushima treated water release.

"I also felt it was important to draw attention to the Pacific’s traumatic experience with nuclear testing and asked directly that meaningful engagement continue with the Pacific region on the proposed release," she said in a statement following the meeting.

Director General Rafael Grossi is currently in New Zealand before traveling to the Cook Islands.

Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

