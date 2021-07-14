Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

NZ's Ardern says special APEC meeting to focus on economic impact of pandemic

2 minute read

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WELLINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday that a special meeting of leaders of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC this week will discuss the global economic impact of COVID-19 and no major announcement is expected.

APEC host New Zealand said earlier this week it will chair the informal meeting of APEC leaders ahead of a formal gathering in November, the first time such an additional meeting has been held. read more

Ardern has said U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the two-hour virtual meeting, to be held on Friday.

She could not confirm if Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend.

"It is extraordinary that we have brought this meeting together outside of the APEC leaders retreat, but that's because of the circumstances," Ardern said in Wellington.

"Here we literally want to bring leaders together to discuss economic impacts and the latest from the World Health Organization," she said.

In a meeting last month, APEC trade ministers agreed to review trade barriers and expedite the cross-border transit of COVID-19 vaccines and related goods, but stopped short of a broad commitment to remove tariffs. read more

Ardern said the agreement has made a difference in the flow of vaccine consumables.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · July 13, 2021 · 5:57 PM UTCBiden's Vietnam ambassador nominee vows to press Hanoi on rights, trade

President Joe Biden's nominee to be the next U.S. ambassador to Vietnam vowed at his Senate nomination hearing on Tuesday to boost security ties with Hanoi while seeking equitable market access and pressing Hanoi to respect human rights.

Asia PacificU.S. says will continue to hold Hong Kong authorities accountable
Asia PacificAfghanistan on brink of humanitarian crisis-UN refugee agency
Asia PacificOlympics Tokyo governor vows city's medical system is ready for Games
Asia PacificS.Korea tightens COVID curbs across most of country after daily cases hit record