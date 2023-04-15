Object thrown near Japan PM Kishida during outdoor speech - Jiji















TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - A pipe-like object was thrown near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an outdoor speech in the city of Wakayama on Saturday, Japanese media said.

Kishida was evacuated, Jiji said. An explosion-like sound was heard at the scene, public broadcaster NHK reported, adding that Kishida took cover at the site of the explosion site and remained safe.

News footage appeared to show officers subduing and removing a man as people cleared the area. NHK said Kishida was beginning a speech after touring a fishing harbour in the western Japanese city when the incident occurred

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











