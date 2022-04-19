One dead, several injured in Sri Lanka after police clash with protesters

Members and supporters of Sri Lanka's opposition the National People's Power Party march towards Colombo from Beruwala, during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

COLOMBO, April 19 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and over a dozen injured in Sri Lanka after protesters clashed with police in the central town of Rambukkana, a doctor told Reuters, the first fatality since demonstrations began in the crisis-hit country weeks ago.

"Fifteen people who were injured in the incident were brought to the hospital and three are in critical condition having sustained quite severe injuries to their abdomen region," a doctor at the state-run Kegalle Hospital told Reuters.

"One person died after being admitted," the doctor said, declining to be named as he is not authorized to speak to media.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal, Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.