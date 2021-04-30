Skip to main content

Asia PacificOne positive COVID-19 test on Japan luxury cruise ship; passengers disembarking

Reuters
1 minute read

Japan's Nippon Yusen said on Friday that one passenger on its luxury cruise ship "Asuka II" had tested positive for the coronavirus, and that other passengers would be disembarking.

The passenger's health is stable and the person is recuperating in a cabin that has been isolated, it said in a statement. People who stayed in the same room as the passenger were the only ones who had been in close contact.

The ship departed Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture on Thursday and was scheduled to stop at Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:06 AM UTCThousands of Myanmar villagers poised to flee violence to Thailand, group says

Thousands of ethnic Karen villagers in Myanmar are poised to cross into Thailand if, as expected, fighting intensifies between the Myanmar army and Karen insurgents, joining those who have already escaped the turmoil that followed a Feb. 1 coup.

Asia PacificMalaysian teen slams rape jokes by teacher in viral video, vows to #MakeSchoolASaferPlace
Asia PacificS.Korean fishermen hold boat protests against Japan nuclear plans
Asia PacificSingapore's hot housing market faces risk of cooling curbs
Asia PacificJapan says Olympics must not burden medical systems