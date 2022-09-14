One Tajikistan border guard killed in clashes with Kyrgyzstan - RIA

Sept 14 (Reuters) - One Tajikistan border guard was killed and two wounded in clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan overnight, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the Tajikistan border force.

The clash, which took place on the eve of a regional security body meeting and against the background of fighting between Russia and Ukraine as well as Azerbaijan and Armenia, started after Kyrgyz border guards accused the Tajiks of taking positions at part of the border that has not been demarcated. read more

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens

