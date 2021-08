Asia Pacific Square bags buy now, pay later firm Afterpay for $29 bln

Square Inc (SQ.N) on Monday said it has agreed to purchase buy now, pay later (BNPL) pioneer Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) to create a global online payments giant, offering a 30% premium in a share-swap deal that is set to be Australia's biggest-ever buyout.

2:46 AM UTC