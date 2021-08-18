Over 2,200 people evacuated on Kabul military flights - security official

A Turkish airliner prepares to depart as crowds are seen at the gate at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan August 16, 2021. SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS.

KABUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Over 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have so far been evacuated on military flights out of Kabul, a Western security official in the Afghan capital told Reuters on Wednesday.

There was no clarity yet on when civilian flights will resume from Kabul, the official said.

Reporting by Rupam Jain, Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

