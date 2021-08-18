Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Over 2,200 people evacuated on Kabul military flights - security official

1 minute read

A Turkish airliner prepares to depart as crowds are seen at the gate at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan August 16, 2021. SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS.

KABUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Over 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have so far been evacuated on military flights out of Kabul, a Western security official in the Afghan capital told Reuters on Wednesday.

There was no clarity yet on when civilian flights will resume from Kabul, the official said.

Reporting by Rupam Jain, Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:10 AM UTC

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown, Delta cases edge up

New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.

Asia Pacific
Former Malaysia deputy PM emerges as leading candidate for premier
Asia Pacific
Japan's exports extend gains, machinery orders fall amid fragile recovery
Asia Pacific
Southeast Asia needs vaccine access to curb record deaths -Red Cross
Asia Pacific
Woodside investors jittery on petroleum merger, BHP falls on listing change