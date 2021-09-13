Pakistan commercial passenger flight takes off from Kabul -reuters witness

A member of Taliban security forces stands guard at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 10, 2021. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS /File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) commercial passenger flight took off from Kabul airport on Monday, bound for Islamabad, a Reuters witness said.

The PIA (PIAa.PSX) flight is the first commercial passenger flight from Kabul since the foreign troop withdrawal and evacuation process was completed in Afghanistan. Last week the Qatari government flew civilian charters out of Kabul

Reporting by Gibran Peshimam Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.