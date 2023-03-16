Pakistan court bars police operation to arrest ex-PM Khan until Friday - aide

[1/5] Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, carry sticks as they walk towards Khan's house, in Lahore, Pakistan March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro















LAHORE, Pakistan, March 16 (Reuters) - A Pakistan high court on Thursday barred police operation for another day to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his aide said.

The court had on Wednesday intervened to tamp down clashes between Khan's supporters and police after both sides suffered scores of injuries in pitched battles outside his Lahore house.

Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry said the court has extended the bar on police operation until Friday.

Reuters couldn't verify the court order independently.

Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari; Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.