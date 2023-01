ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Pakistan's consumer price index rose 24.5% in December, year-on-year, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Prices were up 0.5% in December from the previous month, the bureau said in a press release.

In November, the CPI rise was 23.8%, year-on-year.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Shivam Patel; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.