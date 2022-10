ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan's election commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office over charges of unlawfully selling state gifts received from heads of other nations and foreign dignitaries, local media reported.

