Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan says police surrounded his house, arrest imminent

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (Reuters) - Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said police had surrounded has his house and that his arrest was imminent.

Khan was arrested last week by the anti-graft agency in a corruption case before a court granted him bail. His arrest had sparked violent protests across the nation, killing at least eight.

Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Toby Chopra

