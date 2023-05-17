Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan says police surrounded his house, arrest imminent















ISLAMABAD, May 17 (Reuters) - Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said police had surrounded has his house and that his arrest was imminent.

Khan was arrested last week by the anti-graft agency in a corruption case before a court granted him bail. His arrest had sparked violent protests across the nation, killing at least eight.

Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Toby Chopra











