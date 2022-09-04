Pakistan finmin expects economy to grow more than 3.5% this FY - Bloomberg News

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail speaks during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan December 28, 2017. Picture taken December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail expects the economy to grow more than 3.5% for the fiscal year that started in July, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Ismail predicted inflation, running at the highest in 47 years and the second-highest in Asia, was close to its peak and would average 15% for the year, the report said.

Curbs on luxury items may remain in place for longer than currently anticipated, Ismail was quoted as saying.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.