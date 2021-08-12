Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Pakistan foreign min says bus attack that killed 9 Chinese workers was suicide bombing

1 minute read

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) office in Islamabad, Pakistan June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Salahuddin

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that last month's bus attack that killed nine Chinese workers was a suicide bombing.

The minister said an investigation into the attack showed there was a "nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS" in the attack, referring to India's and Afghanistan's intelligence agencies.

The blast hit a bus carrying the Chinese workers on their way to a dam construction site. read more

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:41 AM UTCSydney to tighten COVID-19 curbs, Australian capital to enter lockdown

Extra Australian military personnel may be called in to ensure compliance with lockdown rules in Sydney, the New South Wales state government said on Thursday, as the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant spreads into regional areas.

Asia PacificPhilippine court dismisses libel case against journalist Maria Ressa
Asia PacificFortress New Zealand eyes opening to vaccinated travellers early 2022
Asia PacificJapan athlete to get nibbled gold medal replaced
Asia PacificPakistan foreign min says bus attack that killed 9 Chinese workers was suicide bombing