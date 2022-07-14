1 minute read
Pakistan government cuts fuel prices to pass on global drop to consumers
KARACHI, Pakistan, July 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan on Thursday night announced a decrease in fuel prices to pass on a drop in global prices to inflation-hit consumers.
Pakistan is experiencing 13-year high inflation which reached 21.3% last month.
The government about a fortnight ago raised the levies on petrol and diesel sales to fulfill conditions set by the IMF for the resumption of a bailout package.
Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Alexandra Hudson
