Pakistan government cuts fuel prices to pass on global drop to consumers

People wait their turn to get fuel at a petrol station, in Karachi, Pakistan June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

KARACHI, Pakistan, July 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan on Thursday night announced a decrease in fuel prices to pass on a drop in global prices to inflation-hit consumers.

Pakistan is experiencing 13-year high inflation which reached 21.3% last month.

The government about a fortnight ago raised the levies on petrol and diesel sales to fulfill conditions set by the IMF for the resumption of a bailout package.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Alexandra Hudson

