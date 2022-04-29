Pakistan, India reel under intense heat wave

A man breaks a block of ice to distribute it among the residents of a slum during hot weather in Ahmedabad, India, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave

ISLAMABAD/AHMEDABAD,India, April 29 (Reuters) - Pakistan issued a heat warning after the hottest March in 61 years, and in parts of neighbouring India schools were shut and streets deserted as an intense heave wave showed no signs of abating on Friday, officials said.

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman, urged the federal and provincial governments to take precautionary measures to manage the intense heat wave, which touched highs of 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of the country.

"It has been predicted that temperatures in Pakistan could rise by 6 to 8 degree Celsius above average temperatures. According to the Meteorological Department's reports, March has remained the hottest month recorded since 1961," she said in a statement.

More than a billion people are at risk of heat-related impacts in the region, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change. For the first time, Pakistan had gone from winter to summer without the spring season, Rehman said.

Across South Asia, people sought shelter from the searing heat and the weather office in New Delhi said conditions will remain the same for the next three days.

More people were falling sick because of exposure to heat, doctors in India said, adding heat strokes were a bigger worry than a anticipated fourth wave of COVID-19.

"We are getting many patients who have suffered heatstroke or other heat-related problems. 60-70% of the patients are school-going children complaining of vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal colic, weakness and other problems," said Mona Desai, former president of Ahmedabad Medical Association in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Roads were deserted in Bhubaneshwar, in the eastern state of Odisha, where schools have been shut, while neighbouring West Bengal advanced the school summer break by a few days.

"India should be more worried about the current #Heatwave at the moment than the "4th Wave" of #COVID19..." tweeted Rijo John, a health economist at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in Kochi.

A senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday heat conditions will continue for at least the next three days, but could come down a few degrees after the arrival of monsoons, expected in some parts by May.

Additional reporting and writing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Raissa Kasolowsky

