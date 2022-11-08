Pakistan minister: Evidence suggests shot reporter was targeted in Kenya

[1/2] Men gather around an ambulance as they attend a funeral of journalist Arshad Sharif, who was killed in a police shooting in Kenya, at Faisal mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Waseem Khan















ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's interior minister said on Tuesday evidence suggested a prominent Pakistani journalist was the victim of a targeted killing in Kenya, not an accidental shooting, though he still needed more information on the incident.

TV journalist Arshad Sharif was shot dead on the evening of Oct. 23 in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, police said.

A police report said officers hunting car thieves opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in as it drove through their roadblock without stopping. A Kenyan police watchdog has said it is investigating the incident.

Interior minister Rana Sanaullah, told journalists on Tuesday: "Arshad Sharif's death is not a case of mistaken identity - I can say, and, on the evidence we have so far, this prima facie is a target killing."

"We still need to obtain more (evidence) to confirm all this ... and we have asked the Kenyan government for more data," he added.

