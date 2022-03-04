1 minute read
Pakistan mosque bombing toll rises to 56 dead, 194 wounded -hospital
PESHAWAR, Pakistan, March 4 (Reuters) - The death toll from a suicide bombing at a Shi'ite mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar has risen to 56, a hospital official said.
The Lady Reading Hospital, where most of the victims of Friday's explosion were brought, said in a statement that 194 people were also brought in wounded.
Reporting by Jibran Ahmad Peshawar; editing by John Stonestreet
