Pakistan mosque bombing toll rises to 56 dead, 194 wounded -hospital

Relatives of the victims comfort each other after a bomb blast in a mosque during Friday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, March 4 (Reuters) - The death toll from a suicide bombing at a Shi'ite mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar has risen to 56, a hospital official said.

The Lady Reading Hospital, where most of the victims of Friday's explosion were brought, said in a statement that 194 people were also brought in wounded.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jibran Ahmad Peshawar; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.