Pakistan names Jameel Ahmad as new central bank governor
KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan's government has appointed Jameel Ahmad as the new central bank governor and he will serve a five-year term, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Ahmad had been serving as central bank deputy governor before his promotion. The central had been without a fulltime governor since May, having been run by an acting governor.
Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; writing by Gibran Peshimam; editing by Mark Heinrich
