Pakistan PM accuses United States of backing move to oust him

Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gestures while addressing his supporters during a campaign meeting ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/

ISLAMABAD, April 2 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the move to remove him was an attempt at regime change backed by the United States.

Khan is facing a vote to oust him on Sunday.

Khan told a group of foreign journalists that, "the move to oust me is (a) blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States".

The White House has denied that the United States is seeking to remove Khan from power after he made similar accusations in the past days.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gibran Nayyar Peshimam; Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.