Pakistan PM hopes for bailout approval from IMF board on July 12

Pakistan's PM addresses the 23rd SCO Summit, hosted virtually by India, in Islamabad
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addresses the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, hosted virtually by India, in Islamabad, Pakistan July 4, 2023. Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via REUTERS

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday he was hopeful that $3 billion short-term bailout from the International Monetary Fund would be approved by the multilateral lender's board when it meets on July 12.

After eight months of negotiations, both the sides signed a staff-level agreement on Friday for the bailout, to avert a imminent default on sovereign debt.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan stands to receive a first installment of $1.1 billion, but the IMF board's approval of the agreement is needed before funds can be disbursed.

"The agreement will go through, God willing," Sharif said during a ceremony in Islamabad.

