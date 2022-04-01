Skip to main content
Pakistan PM says govt has sent official note to US embassy over alleged interference

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir/File Photo

ISLAMABAD, April 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government had on Friday handed an official note to the United States' mission in Islamabad to protest over what it called Washington's interference in the country's affairs.

"We now have given a demarche to (the) American embassy," Khan told local television channel ARY in an interview, in reference to a diplomatic note over what he described as a foreign conspiracy to oust him from power. read more

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Hugh Lawson

