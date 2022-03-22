Pakistan PM suggests Islamic states consider mediating in Russia-Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD, March 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday suggested Islamic countries should discuss how to mediate and bring about a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"May I suggest that OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) during its discussion with foreign ministers, we should think about how ... we can mediate, how we can bring about the ceasefire," Khan told an OIC conference in Islamabad.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Andrew Heavens

