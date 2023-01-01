Pakistan says it has provided list of nuclear facilities to India under annual practice















ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan said it had handed a list of nuclear installations and facilities in the country to the Indian mission in Islamabad on Sunday under a decades-old agreement between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

The neighbours have fought three wars and have had a number of military skirmishes in recent years. Last year an Indian missile launched accidentally landed in Pakistan, setting off alarms across the world.

"The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement.

It added that, under an agreement signed between the two in 1988, lists are exchanged annually on the first of January, and that India had simultaneously handed over a list to the Pakistani mission in New Delhi.

India's External Affair's Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The practice of exchanging the lists has been continuing since Jan. 1, 1992.

With the help of China, Pakistan has recently increased its use of nuclear energy to meet rising demand for electricity. Pakistan first officially tested nuclear weapons in 1998 and has since developed a significant stockpile of nuclear capable missiles, as has India.

