Pakistan says no space to give economy any stimulus















ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan does not have "space to give our economy any stimulus," its climate change minister Sherry Rehman said on Thursday at a Geneva meeting.

Nearly 1,700 people have been killed in floods caused by heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers in a crisis that the government and the United Nations have blamed on climate change. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Asif Shahzad, Writing by Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.