Pakistan to secure $3 bln in external financing in two weeks - finance minister















ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Pakistan will secure $3 billion in external financing from a friendly country in two weeks, the country's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday.

Dar also said that all targets for the IMF's ninth review have been completed, adding that releasing a tranche despite that would not make sense.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad, Editing by Louise Heavens











