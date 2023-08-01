Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 56 - gov't official

Aftermath of bomb explosion in Bajaur
A general view of damaged property, following an explosion by a suicide bomber in Bajaur, Pakistan July 31, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a social media video. Bilal Yasir/via REUTERS

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The death toll in Sunday's suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan that targeted a hard-line religious group's political rally has risen to 56, a government official said.

The toll could rise further, said Anwar-ul-Haq, the deputy commissioner of Bajaur district on the border with neighbouring Afghanistan.

Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Kim Coghill

