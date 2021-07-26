Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Pakistani authorities plan to remove fuel from stranded ship

2 minute read
1/2

A wheel loader clears the ground near stranded cargo ship MV Heng Tong 77 at Sea View beach in Karachi, Pakistan July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

KARACHI, Pakistan, July 26 (Reuters) - Pakistani port authorities plan to remove fuel from a merchant ship that ran aground in rough seas last week before making a salvage attempt in the middle of next month, an official said on Monday.

Panama registered M.V. Heng Tong 77 was anchored in Pakistan's territorial waters off Karachi for a crew change on July 21 when it lost anchors due to rough seas and drifted towards the shore, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) said.

"By the time the vessel informed KPT of her drifting, it was already in shallow waters," the port authority said in a tweet. The ship is carrying 118 tons of bunker fuel.

The port authorities have given notice to its owners to take out bunkers containing fuel within 48 hours.

"If they don't, the port authority will remove ships bunkers, we cannot take any risk with its oil," Mahmood Moulvi, special assistant to the Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs, told reporters on Monday.

"We are taking all measures to avoid the spill of even one drop of oil at our beach," he said.

An attempt to salvage the ship could not be made before Aug. 15, Moulvi added.

On July 27, 2003, Tasman Spirit, an oil tanker, ran aground while navigating to the port of Karachi. It broke up and spilled around 30,000 metric tons of oil over the next few days, in one of Pakistan's worst environmental disasters.

Reporting by Raza Hassan; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:20 PM UTCAfghan soldiers seek refuge in Pakistan after losing border military posts

Forty-six Afghan soldiers sought refuge in Pakistan after losing control of military positions across the border following advances by Taliban insurgents, Pakistan's army said on Monday.

Asia PacificSoutheast Asia's COVID-19 cases hit new highs, Malaysian doctors protest
Asia PacificAustralia sees COVID-19 cases climb, police warn against protest repeat
Asia PacificSupport for Japan's PM Suga slides as COVID casts shadow over Tokyo Games
Asia PacificPhilippines' Duterte taunts ICC, saying war on drugs far from over

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday the battle against narcotics is far from over, more than five years after he began a brutal war on drugs that has killed thousands and prompted an accusation of possible crimes against humanity.