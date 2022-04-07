Pakistani opposition leader Sharif says he is allies' candidate for the next PM

Leader of the opposition Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sherif, brother of ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, gestures as he speaks to the media at the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (Reuters) - Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said his allies have nominated him as the next prime minister if they are able to vote out Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

Sharif was addressing a joint press conference along with other opposition leaders who won a court case earlier on Thursday that overturned a move by Khan to dodge the ouster vote and dissolve the lower house of parliament. read more

The opposition allies have a majority in the assembly after Khan allies defected away from his government.

Reporting by Gibran Peshimam Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.