Pakistani PM Khan says he will continue to fight as he faces ouster vote

Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gestures while addressing his supporters during a campaign meeting ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday he will continue to fight as he faces a vote to oust him, and will address the nation on Friday.

The court earlier on Thursday overturned a move by Khan to block a parliamentary vote seeking to oust him. He will now have to face the vote on Saturday. read more

"I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball," he said on Twitter after losing the court case, adding he had called a meeting of his cabinet on Friday.

Reporting by Gibran Peshimam Editing by Chris Reese

