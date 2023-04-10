Pakistan's economy, security situation not conducive to provincial snap polls - finance minister















ISLAMABAD, April 10 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday that the country's economic turmoil and security situation were not conducive to the holding of provincial snap elections, as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Dar made the remarks in parliament in a televised speech after tabling a motion to seek a vote on whether to approve funding for the polls.

The court had set Monday as the deadline for issuing the funds.

