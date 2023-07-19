Pakistan's Imran Khan to face charges of exposing official secrets - minister

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an intervew, in Lahore
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan will open criminal proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of exposing official secrets, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday.

The case is related to diplomatic correspondence which Khan said early last year was part of a U.S. conspiracy to topple his government.

Washington has denied being involved in any such conspiracy.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next