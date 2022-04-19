Pakistan's new cabinet sworn in -state television

Pakistan's prime minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif speaks after winning a parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister, at the national assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan April 11, 2022. Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via REUTERS

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan's new cabinet took their oaths in a ceremony on Tuesday, state television reported.

The new cabinet, made up of allied political parties, was sworn in a over a week after Pakistan's parliament elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to replace ousted premier Imran Khan.

The portfolios for the cabinet members have not yet been announced.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.